Thomson Reuters (TRI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Thomson Reuters (TRI - Free Report) reported $1.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.2%. EPS of $1.01 for the same period compares to $0.98 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.9 billion, representing a surprise of +0.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Thomson Reuters performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Legal Professionals: $729 million compared to the $727.03 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Tax & Accounting Professionals: $366 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $372.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.
  • Revenues- Global Print: $144 million versus $142.38 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change.
  • Revenues- Corporates: $458 million versus $454.58 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.9% change.
  • Revenues- Reuters News: $218 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $211.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.
  • Revenues- Eliminations: -$6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Legal Professionals: $299 million versus $307.25 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporates: $153 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $147.62 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate costs: -$30 million compared to the -$40.68 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Reuters News: $45 million versus $42.17 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Global Print: $55 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $48.12 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Tax & Accounting Professionals: $196 million compared to the $202.87 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Thomson Reuters have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

