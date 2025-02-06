Back to top

Haemonetics (HAE) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Haemonetics (HAE - Free Report) reported $348.54 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. EPS of $1.19 for the same period compares to $1.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $353.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Haemonetics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenues- United States: $257.67 million versus $257.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.
  • Net revenues- Rest of Asia: $25.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.3%.
  • Net revenues- Europe: $44.16 million compared to the $43.51 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.3% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Other International: $4.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +86.5%.
  • Net revenues- Japan: $16.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%.
  • Net revenues- Plasma: $134.22 million versus $137.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.6% change.
  • Net revenues- Hospital: $143.97 million compared to the $150.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.9% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Blood Center: $70.35 million compared to the $66.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.
  • Operating income- Plasma: $70.34 million versus $72.39 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating income- Hospital: $62.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $65.33 million.
  • Operating income- Blood Center: $26.96 million compared to the $27.84 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Haemonetics have returned -8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

