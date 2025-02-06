Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Yum China (YUMC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Yum China Holdings (YUMC - Free Report) reported $2.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. EPS of $0.30 for the same period compares to $0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.64 billion, representing a surprise of -1.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Yum China performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • No of Restaurants - Total: 16,395 compared to the 16,354 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • No of Restaurants - Others: 1,023 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 990.
  • No of Restaurants - Pizza Hut: 3,724 versus 3,721 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • No of Restaurants - KFC: 11,648 compared to the 11,643 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $38 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $38.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%.
  • Revenues- Company sales: $2.43 billion compared to the $2.47 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Revenues from transactions with franchisees: $101 million compared to the $103.57 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Franchise fees and income: $22 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $23.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%.
  • Revenues- Pizza Hut: $510 million compared to the $519.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- KFC: $1.95 billion compared to the $1.98 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Pizza Hut- Other revenues: $7 million compared to the $5.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Pizza Hut- Revenues from transactions with franchisees: $1 million versus $1.58 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
Shares of Yum China have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

