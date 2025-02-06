We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ArcelorMittal (MT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
ArcelorMittal (MT - Free Report) reported $14.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $1.18 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.55 billion, representing a surprise of -5.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how ArcelorMittal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for ArcelorMittal here>>>
- Crude steel production - North America: 1,883 Kmt compared to the 2,188.53 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts.
- Crude steel production - Brazil: 3,527 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,728.48 Kmt.
- Crude steel production - Europe: 7,696 Kmt versus 7,464.24 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.
- Shipments Steel - Total: 13.5 Kmt compared to the 13.61 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts.
- Shipments Steel - Brazil: 3,478 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,610.69 Kmt.
- Shipments Steel - Europe: 7,213 Kmt compared to the 7,104.9 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts.
- Iron ore shipment - Mining: 7.6 Mmt compared to the 6.69 Mmt average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue- North America: $2.63 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.8%.
- Revenue- Brazil: $2.89 billion compared to the $2.90 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year.
- Segment Revenue- Sustainable Solutions: $2.40 billion compared to the $2.34 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenue- Mining: $704 million compared to the $648.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year.
- Revenue- Europe: $7.14 billion versus $7.15 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change.
Shares of ArcelorMittal have returned +16.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.