ArcelorMittal (MT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

ArcelorMittal (MT - Free Report) reported $14.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $1.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.55 billion, representing a surprise of -5.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ArcelorMittal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Crude steel production - North America: 1,883 Kmt compared to the 2,188.53 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Crude steel production - Brazil: 3,527 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,728.48 Kmt.
  • Crude steel production - Europe: 7,696 Kmt versus 7,464.24 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Shipments Steel - Total: 13.5 Kmt compared to the 13.61 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Shipments Steel - Brazil: 3,478 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,610.69 Kmt.
  • Shipments Steel - Europe: 7,213 Kmt compared to the 7,104.9 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Iron ore shipment - Mining: 7.6 Mmt compared to the 6.69 Mmt average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- North America: $2.63 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.8%.
  • Revenue- Brazil: $2.89 billion compared to the $2.90 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year.
  • Segment Revenue- Sustainable Solutions: $2.40 billion compared to the $2.34 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Mining: $704 million compared to the $648.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Europe: $7.14 billion versus $7.15 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change.
Shares of ArcelorMittal have returned +16.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

