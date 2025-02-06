We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
XPO (XPO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
XPO (XPO - Free Report) reported $1.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1%. EPS of $0.89 for the same period compares to $0.77 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 billion, representing a surprise of +0.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +43.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how XPO performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Adjusted operating ratio: 86.2% versus 86.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Number of working days: 62 versus 62 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Shipments per day: 49,109 versus 48,652 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Gross revenue per hundredweight (including fuel surcharges): $29.09 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.92.
- Average weight per shipment: 1,332 lbs versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,343.25 lbs.
- Gross revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel surcharges): $24.84 compared to the $24.62 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Pounds per day: 65.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 65.39 million.
- Revenue- European Transportation Segment: $765 million compared to the $773.46 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.
- Revenue- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment: $1.16 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$4 million compared to the -$5 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- Adjusted EBITDA- European Transportation Segment: $27 million compared to the $31.25 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- Adjusted EBITDA- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment: $280 million versus $241.58 million estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of XPO have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.