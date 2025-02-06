Back to top

XPO (XPO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

XPO (XPO - Free Report) reported $1.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1%. EPS of $0.89 for the same period compares to $0.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 billion, representing a surprise of +0.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +43.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how XPO performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted operating ratio: 86.2% versus 86.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of working days: 62 versus 62 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Shipments per day: 49,109 versus 48,652 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross revenue per hundredweight (including fuel surcharges): $29.09 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.92.
  • Average weight per shipment: 1,332 lbs versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,343.25 lbs.
  • Gross revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel surcharges): $24.84 compared to the $24.62 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Pounds per day: 65.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 65.39 million.
  • Revenue- European Transportation Segment: $765 million compared to the $773.46 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment: $1.16 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$4 million compared to the -$5 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- European Transportation Segment: $27 million compared to the $31.25 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment: $280 million versus $241.58 million estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of XPO have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

