Compared to Estimates, Peloton (PTON) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Peloton (PTON - Free Report) reported $673.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.4%. EPS of -$0.24 for the same period compares to -$0.54 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $655.23 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.19, the EPS surprise was -26.32%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Peloton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Ending Connected Fitness Subscriptions: 2,879 compared to the 2,854 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Ending Paid App Subscriptions: 579,000 compared to the 580,260 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Average Net Monthly Connected Fitness Churn: 1.4% compared to the 1.7% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenues- Subscription: $420.60 million versus $417.01 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.
- Revenues- Connected Fitness Products: $253.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $239.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.6%.
- Gross profit- Subscription: $285.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $280.93 million.
- Gross profit- Connected Fitness Products: $32.80 million versus $23.96 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Peloton have returned -12.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.