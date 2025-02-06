Back to top

APTIV HLDS LTD (APTV) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.91 billion, down 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.75, compared to $1.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.88 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.66, the EPS surprise was +5.42%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how APTIV HLDS LTD performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Eliminations and Other: -$15 million versus -$11.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Signal and Power Solutions: $3.54 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.
  • Net Sales- Advanced Safety and User Experience: $1.38 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Advanced Safety and User Experience: $193 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $168.38 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Signal and Power Solutions: $430 million compared to the $435.46 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of APTIV HLDS LTD have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

