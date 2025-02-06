Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About IQVIA (IQV) Q4 Earnings

IQVIA Holdings (IQV - Free Report) reported $3.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. EPS of $3.12 for the same period compares to $2.84 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.92 billion, representing a surprise of +0.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how IQVIA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Backlog: $31.1 billion compared to the $31.9 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Technology & Analytics Solutions: $1.66 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.63 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.
  • Revenues- Research & Development Solution: $2.12 billion versus $2.11 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.
  • Revenues- Contract Sales & Medical Solutions: $177 million compared to the $178.17 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year.
Shares of IQVIA have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

