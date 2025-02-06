Back to top

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Air Products and Chemicals (APD - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.93 billion, down 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.86, compared to $2.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.01 billion, representing a surprise of -2.48%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.86.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Air Products and Chemicals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Middle East and India: $32.80 million compared to the $35.63 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Europe: $697.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $729.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%.
  • Revenue- Asia: $817.10 million compared to the $800.95 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Americas: $1.29 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.
Shares of Air Products and Chemicals have returned +16.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

