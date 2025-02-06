Back to top

Image: Bigstock

CMS Energy (CMS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, CMS Energy (CMS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.99 billion, up 2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.87, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 billion, representing a surprise of -7.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CMS Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating revenue- NorthStar Clean Energy: $81 million compared to the $68.49 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.
  • Operating revenue- Consumers Energy (Electric+Gas): $1.91 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%.
  • Operating revenue- Gas utility: $653 million compared to the $719.74 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year.
  • Operating revenue- Electric utility: $1.26 billion compared to the $1.35 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for CMS Energy here>>>

Shares of CMS Energy have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise