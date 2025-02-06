Back to top

Zimmer (ZBH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zimmer Biomet (ZBH - Free Report) reported $2.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.3%. EPS of $2.31 for the same period compares to $2.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 billion, representing a surprise of +0.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.30.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Zimmer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Knees- International: $349.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $346.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.
  • Net Sales- Hips- International: $248.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $251.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.
  • Net Sales- Knees- United States: $490.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $487.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.
  • Net Sales- Hips- United States: $271.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $275.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.
  • Net Sales- United States: $1.18 billion compared to the $1.16 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- International: $842 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $845.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.
  • Net Sales- Knees: $839.20 million versus $837.55 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Other: $174.60 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $172.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%.
  • Net Sales- S.E.T: $489.40 million compared to the $474.56 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Hips: $520 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $524.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.
Shares of Zimmer have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

