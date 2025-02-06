Back to top

BorgWarner (BWA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, BorgWarner (BWA - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.44 billion, down 2.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.01, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.48 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92, the EPS surprise was +9.78%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BorgWarner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Net Sales Change: -1.6% versus -1.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Sales- Turbos & Thermal Technologies: $1.41 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.38 billion.
  • Sales- Drivetrain & Morse Systems: $1.35 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion.
  • Sales- Inter-segment eliminations: -$11 million versus -$11.02 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales- Battery & Charging Systems: $162 million versus $235.15 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales- PowerDrive Systems: $525 million compared to the $522.97 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Turbos & Thermal Technologies: $223 million compared to the $197.38 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Battery & Charging Systems: -$14 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$16.06 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- PowerDrive Systems: -$14 million versus -$25.78 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Drivetrain & Morse Systems: $240 million versus $248.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of BorgWarner have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

