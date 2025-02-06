Back to top

Huntington Ingalls (HII) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Huntington Ingalls (HII - Free Report) reported $3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.5%. EPS of $3.15 for the same period compares to $6.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.03 billion, representing a surprise of -0.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.28.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Huntington Ingalls performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales and Service Revenues- Mission Technologies: $713 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $673.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%.
  • Sales and Service Revenues- Intersegment eliminations: -$33 million compared to the -$21.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
  • Sales and Service Revenues- Newport News: $1.59 billion compared to the $1.64 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.
  • Sales and Service Revenues- Ingalls: $736 million compared to the $770.29 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8% year over year.
  • Segment Operating Income (loss)- Ingalls: $46 million versus $66.51 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment Operating Income (loss)- Mission Technologies: $19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.41 million.
  • Segment Operating Income (loss)- Newport News: $38 million compared to the $66.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Huntington Ingalls here>>>

Shares of Huntington Ingalls have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

