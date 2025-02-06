Back to top

Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, GBX broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

GBX could be on the verge of another rally after moving 8.5% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Once investors consider GBX's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors may want to watch GBX for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


