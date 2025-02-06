We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Air Products' Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Miss in Q1
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD - Free Report) logged first-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Dec. 31, 2024) earnings of $2.77 per share, up from $2.73 recorded in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line was driven by higher pricing and productivity improvements that more than offset higher costs.
Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $2.86. It matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
The industrial gases giant recorded revenues of $2,931.5 million, down around 2.2% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,005.9 million. The decline is attributable to lower volumes and adverse currency, which largely offset increased prices.
APD’s Segment Highlights
Revenues in the Americas segment were up 2.8% year over year to $1,287.6 million. The figure missed the consensus estimate of $1,296.8 million. Higher volumes driven by a significant non-recurring helium sale to an existing merchant customer and higher pricing offset reduced energy costs pass-through and adverse currency exchange rates.
Revenues in the Europe segment declined 4.6% year over year to $697.2 million. It missed the consensus estimate of $729.6 million. The fall can be attributed to reduced on-sites and helium in APD's merchant business and lower energy costs pass-through. However, higher pricing slightly offsets these factors.
Revenues in the Asia segment rose 2.9% year over year to $817.1 million. It beat the consensus estimate of $800.9 million. Higher volumes from new assets and higher energy costs pass-through offset lower currency.
APD’s Financials
Air Products ended the quarter with cash and cash items of $1,845.5 million, down about 38% sequentially. Long-term debt fell 2% sequentially to $13,170.5 million.
APD’s Outlook
Air Products maintains its full-year fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance of $12.70 to $13.00. Air Products expects adjusted EPS to be between $2.75 and $2.85 for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. APD anticipates capital expenditures ranging from $4.5 billion to $5 billion for the fiscal year.
APD’s Stock Price Performance
The company’s shares have gained 52.7% in the past year compared with a 2.2% rise of the industry.
APD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Air Products currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Better-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space include ICL Group Ltd. (ICL - Free Report) , Hecla Mining Company (HL - Free Report) and Ingevity Corporation (NGVT - Free Report) .
ICL is slated to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 6 cents. ICL beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 18.1%. ICL carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Hecla Mining is expected to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 12. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HL’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 4 cents. HL beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 50%. HL currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.
Ingevity is slated to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 18, after market close. The consensus estimate for Ingevity’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 12 cents. NGVT, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing once, with the average earnings surprise being 95.4%.