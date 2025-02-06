Back to top

Image: Bigstock

ICE (ICE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

IntercontinentalExchange (ICE - Free Report) reported $2.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.5%. EPS of $1.52 for the same period compares to $1.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.49, the EPS surprise was +2.01%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ICE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Exchanges Segment (less transaction-based): $1.24 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +58.3%.
  • Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment: $579 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $581.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.
  • Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment: $508 million compared to the $496.68 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Data and connectivity services: $230 million versus $243 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change.
  • Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Closing solutions: $52 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $52.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.9%.
  • Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Origination technology: $177 million compared to the $178.65 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment- Other data and network services: $170 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $169.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.
  • Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment- Fixed income data and analytics: $301 million compared to the $297.74 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Cash equities and equity options: $114 million compared to the $112.09 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Exchanges Segment- OTC and other: $87 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $85.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%.
  • Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Listings: $123 million compared to the $121.98 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment- Fixed income execution: $33 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $35.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.7%.
Shares of ICE have returned +9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

