Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ralph Lauren (RL) Q3 Earnings

Ralph Lauren (RL - Free Report) reported $2.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.8%. EPS of $4.82 for the same period compares to $4.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.48, the EPS surprise was +7.59%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ralph Lauren performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Net revenues- Other- Licensing: $34.70 million compared to the $32.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year.
  • Geographic Net revenues- North America: $997.70 million compared to the $954.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.
  • Geographic Net revenues- Europe: $604.40 million compared to the $549.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year.
  • Geographic Net revenues- Asia: $506.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $476.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.5%.
Shares of Ralph Lauren have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

