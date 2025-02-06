Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Arrow Electronics (ARW) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Arrow Electronics (ARW - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.28 billion, down 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.97, compared to $3.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7 billion, representing a surprise of +4.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.69.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Arrow Electronics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Americas Components sales, as reported: $1.60 billion versus $1.57 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.1% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe components sales, as reported: $1.26 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.2% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe ECS sales as reported: $1.31 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.4% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas ECS sales as reported: $1.16 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Asia components sales, as reported: $1.95 billion compared to the $1.97 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Global ECS: $2.47 billion compared to the $2.25 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Global components: $4.81 billion versus $4.75 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.6% change.
  • Global ECS non-GAAP operating income: $161 million versus $150.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Global components non-GAAP operating income: $173 million compared to the $169.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Arrow Electronics here>>>

Shares of Arrow Electronics have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise