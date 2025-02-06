Back to top

CNH Industrial Q4 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Fall Y/Y

CNH Industrial (CNH - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 15 cents, which declined from 42 cents in the prior-year quarter. The figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents.

In the fourth quarter, consolidated revenues declined nearly 28% from the year-ago level to $4.88 billion and missed the consensus mark of $4.89 billion. The company’s net sales from industrial activities came in at $4.13 billion, down 31% due to lower shipment volumes.

Segmental Performance

In the fourth quarter, net sales in the Agriculture segment fell 31% year over year to $3.41 billion due to lower shipment volume. The metric also missed our estimate of $3.43 billion. The segment’s adjusted EBIT came in at $244 million, down 62% year over year due to lower volumes. The figure also missed our estimate of $307.2 million. The adjusted EBIT margin decreased to 7.2% from 12.8%.

The Construction segment’s sales declined 33% year over year to $718 million as a result of lower volume across all regions. The metric also missed our estimate of $756 million. Adjusted EBIT came in at $18 million, down 71% year over year due to lower volume and unfavorable net price realization. The figure marginally missed our estimate of $18.3 million. The adjusted EBIT margin decreased to 2.5% from 5.8%.

The Financial Services segment’s revenues fell 3% to $743 million due to lower equipment sales and the unfavorable impact of currency translation. However, the metric surpassed our estimate of $648.8 million. Net income from the segment fell to $92 million from $113 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Details

CNH Industrial had cash and cash equivalents of $3.19 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024, down from $4.32 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.

The company’s debt totaled $26.88 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024, down from $27.33 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.

The company’s net cash provided by operating activities was $1.69 billion compared with $1.51 billion reported in the year-ago period.

CNH reported a free cash flow from industrial activities of $848 million in the quarter compared with a free cash flow of $1.63 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023.

CNH Provides Guidance for 2025

In 2025, Agriculture sales are expected to decrease 13-18% compared with a 23% decline in 2024. Adjusted EBIT margin for the Agriculture segment is expected in the band of 8.5-9.5% compared with 10.5% in 2024. For the Construction segment, sales are expected to decrease 5-10% year over year compared with a decline of 22% in 2024. 

The company expects free cash flow from industrial activities in the range of $200-$500 million against the free cash outflow of $401 million in 2024. Adjusted EPS is expected between 65 cents and 75 cents compared with 99 cents in 2024.

