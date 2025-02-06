We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Weekly Jobless Claims Exceed Expectations
Another eventful morning for the stock market: not only do we continue into the heart of Q4 earnings season, but today is Thursday, so generally the morning we see Weekly Jobless Claims. A quarterly Productivity report joins the fray this morning… yet somehow the market indexes are little changed: lightly higher across the board.
Jobless Claims Continue Depicting a Healthy Labor Market
Last week, +219K Initial Jobless Claims were made — higher than the slightly upwardly revised +208K the previous week, but well off the outlier +260K we saw in early October of 2024. In fact, since mid-December, we’ve seen a lower trend overall in new jobless claims, averaging +214K per month over the last six months; +223K over the prior six months.
Continuing Jobless Claims cranked up slightly to +1.886 million two weeks ago (longer-term claims report a week in arrears from new claims), which is up from the slightly downwardly revised +1.85 million the previous week. We saw 1.9 million — a psychologically important level — a couple weeks back, but really what analysts remain concerned with is 2 million longer-term jobless claims per week, which we haven’t seen since November of 2001, when we were finally unravelling the Covid-era hit to the economy.
Q4 Productivity Lower than Anticipated
At +1.2%, U.S. Productivity came in 20 basis points (bps) below estimates, and a full 100 bps from the previous quarter. This is the weakest we’ve seen productivity since Q1 2024, when we only reached +0.3%. Unit Labor Costs came in at +3.0% year over year — below the +3.3% anticipated, but much higher than the previous quarter’s +0.8%.
Q4 Earnings Beats from LLY, COP
Earnings season continues to present favorable upward surprises, starting with Big Pharma staple Eli Lilly (LLY - Free Report) : earnings of $5.32 per share easily outpaced the $5.03 expected, for a +5.77% beat. Revenues of $13.53 billion outperformed estimates by +0.44%, well above the $9.35 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. Yet shares are selling the news by -1.2% at this hour, following a +9% run-up in the stock year to date.
ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) also beat expectations this morning, with earnings of $1.98 per share surpassing estimates by 8 cents (though still below the $2.40 per share reported in the year-ago quarter), for a +4.2% positive surprise. Revenues of $14.74 billion outpaced expectations by +1.82%, lower than the $15.31 billion reported a year ago. Shares are selling slightly in the pre-market on careful oil price valuations.