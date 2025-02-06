We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
CMS Energy Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates, Hikes '25 EPS View
CMS Energy Corporation (CMS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of 87 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents by 1.2%. However, the bottom line decreased 17.1% from $1.05 per share in the prior-year quarter.
The year-over-year decline can be attributed to higher operating expenses and interest charges.
CMS reported 2024 adjusted earnings of $3.34 per share, which were higher than the year-ago figure of $3.11. The full-year bottom line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.33 per share.
CMS' Revenues
Operating revenues totaled $1.99 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 billion by 7.1%. The top line, however, increased 2% from $1.95 billion in the prior-year quarter.
The company reported revenues of $7.52 billion in 2024, which were higher than $7.46 billion in 2023. However, the full-year top-line figure missed the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion.
Operational Performance of CMS
CMS' operating expenses amounted to $1.56 billion, up 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
Net income was $255 million, higher than the year-ago quarter’s figure of $251 million. Our model projected a net income of $232.1 million for the fourth quarter.
Interest charges totaled $180 million, up 4.7% from that recorded a year ago.
Financial Condition of CMS
CMS Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $103 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared with $227 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.
As of Dec. 31, 2024, total debt and financial leases (excluding securitization debt) were $15.87 billion compared with $14.86 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
The net cash flow from operating activities amounted to $2.37 billion during 2024 compared with $2.31 billion at the end of 2023.
CMS' 2025 Guidance
CMS revised its 2025 bottom-line guidance. The company now expects to generate adjusted EPS in the range of $3.54-$3.60, higher than the prior guided range of $3.52-$3.58. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is currently pegged at $3.59 per share, which lies just below the upper end of the company’s newly guided range.
The company reaffirmed its long-term adjusted EPS growth to be in the band of 6-8%.
CMS' Zacks Rank
