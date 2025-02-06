Back to top

Image: Bigstock

InterDigital (IDCC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, InterDigital (IDCC - Free Report) reported revenue of $252.8 million, up 139.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.15, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $243.73 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.40, the EPS surprise was -4.63%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how InterDigital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by type- Recurring revenues: $117.01 million compared to the $126.43 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year.
  • Revenue by type- Catch-up revenues: $135.80 million versus $117.31 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6072.5% change.
  • Revenue by program- CE, IoT/Auto: $21.80 million compared to the $29.95 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.5% year over year.
  • Revenue by program- Smartphone: $230.60 million compared to the $99.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +161.8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for InterDigital here>>>

Shares of InterDigital have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise