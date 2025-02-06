Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About BCE (BCE) Q4 Earnings

BCE (BCE - Free Report) reported $4.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.5%. EPS of $0.56 for the same period compares to $0.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.47 billion, representing a surprise of +2.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BCE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Postpaid: 510,850 versus 561,638 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Wireline voice - Retail residential NAS lines: 1,834,191 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,832,802.
  • Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Total: 680,471 compared to the 730,597 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Postpaid: 56,550 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 65,707.
  • Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Prepaid: -5,480 versus the three-analyst average estimate of -1,583.
  • Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Total: 51,070 compared to the 64,124 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Postpaid: 9,530,436 compared to the 9,539,593 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Prepaid: 758,138 compared to the 886,251 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Total: 10,288,570 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10,425,840.
  • Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn: 2% versus 1.9% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn - Postpaid: 1.7% versus 1.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn - Prepaid: 6.2% compared to the 5.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of BCE have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

