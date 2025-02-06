We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About BCE (BCE) Q4 Earnings
BCE (BCE - Free Report) reported $4.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.5%. EPS of $0.56 for the same period compares to $0.56 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.47 billion, representing a surprise of +2.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how BCE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Postpaid: 510,850 versus 561,638 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Wireline voice - Retail residential NAS lines: 1,834,191 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,832,802.
- Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Total: 680,471 compared to the 730,597 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Postpaid: 56,550 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 65,707.
- Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Prepaid: -5,480 versus the three-analyst average estimate of -1,583.
- Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Total: 51,070 compared to the 64,124 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Postpaid: 9,530,436 compared to the 9,539,593 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Prepaid: 758,138 compared to the 886,251 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Total: 10,288,570 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10,425,840.
- Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn: 2% versus 1.9% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn - Postpaid: 1.7% versus 1.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn - Prepaid: 6.2% compared to the 5.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of BCE have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.