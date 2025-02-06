We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
MDU Resources Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 34 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents by 10.5%. However, the bottom line improved 9.7% year over year.
Adjusted earnings in 2024 were 90 cents per share, up 21.6% from 74 cents registered in 2023.
Total Revenues of MDU
Fourth-quarter total operating revenues improved 7.1% to $535.5 million from $499.9 million in the comparable period of 2023.
MDU reported total revenues of $1.76 billion in 2024 compared with $1.80 billion in 2023, highlighting a year-over-year decrease of 2.5%.
MDU Resources Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Highlights of MDU’s Earnings Release
Total operating expenses were nearly $441 million, up 7% from the year-ago quarter’s $412 million.
Operating income totaled $94.5 million, up 7.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $87.9 million.
Interest expenses were $28 million, down 2.1% year over year.
Financial Highlights of MDU
As of Dec. 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $66.9 million compared with $77 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.
In 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was $502.3 million compared with $332.6 million in the year-ago period.
MDU’s 2025 Guidance
For 2025, MDU Resources expects earnings in the range of 88-98 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 98 cents per share, which is at the higher end of the company’s guided range.
The company expects its electric and natural gas customer growth to continue at a rate of 1-2% annually.
For 2025, the company expects to invest $533 million to strengthen its existing operations. For the 2025-2029 period, it plans to invest $3.06 billion.
MDU’s Zacks Rank
MDU Resources currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
