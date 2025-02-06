We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
UGI Stock Trades Higher as Its Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q1
UGI Corporation (UGI - Free Report) has reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 operating earnings of $1.37 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 by 13.2%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of $1.20 per share.
GAAP earnings per share in the fiscal first quarter were $1.74 compared with 44 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Total Revenues of UGI
Revenues of $2.03 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 billion by 5.5%. The top line also declined 4.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.12 billion.
UGI Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Highlights of UGI’s Q1 Release
UGI invested nearly $236 million in first-quarter fiscal 2025, with 84% invested in the natural gas businesses.
The company continues to add customers and added more than 4,000 customers at the Utilities in the fiscal first quarter.
In the reported quarter, the company achieved substantial completion on several RNG facilities, namely MBL Bioenergy-Brookings and Lakeside, and Cayuga-Bergen Farms. At full production, these facilities will have the capacity to produce more than 650 Mmcf of RNG from dairy feedstock.
The company’s interest expenses were $102 million compared with $100 million in the year-ago quarter.
UGI’s earnings before interest expense and income tax1 ("EBIT") for first-quarter fiscal 2025 were nearly $519 million compared with $220 million in the prior year.
UGI’s Segmental Results
AmeriGas Propane: EBIT of $71 million in first-quarter fiscal 2025 was up 4.2% from the year-ago level.
UGI International: EBIT of $110 million in first-quarter fiscal 2025 was down 5.9% from the year-ago level.
Midstream & Marketing: EBIT of $95 million in first-quarter fiscal 2025 was down 6.9% from the year-ago level.
UGI Utilities: EBIT of $141 million in first-quarter fiscal 2025 was up 4.4% year over year.
UGI's Guidance
UGI reiterates fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings at $2.75-$3.05 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3 per share, which is higher than $2.90 — the mid-point of the company’s guided range.
The company plans to invest $800-$900 million in fiscal 2025 to strengthen its operations.
UGI’s Zacks Rank
UGI currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
