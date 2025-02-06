Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Kellanova (K) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Kellanova (K - Free Report) reported $3.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.6%. EPS of $0.92 for the same period compares to $0.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82, the EPS surprise was +12.20%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kellanova performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales - AMEA - Forex impact - YoY change: -34.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -28.9%.
  • Total Reported growth: -1.6% versus -2.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net sales - Consolidated - price / mix impact - YoY change: 4.2% compared to the 4.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net sales - North America - Volume impact - YoY change: 0.5% versus 0.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net sales - North America - Price / mix impact - YoY change: -2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.7%.
  • Net sales - North America - Forex impact - YoY change: -0.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -0.1%.
  • Net sales - Europe - Price / mix impact - YoY change: 2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.
  • Net sales - Europe - Forex impact - YoY change: -0.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.4%.
  • Net sales- Latin America: $303 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $304.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.6%.
  • Net sales- Europe: $601 million versus $641.84 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change.
  • Net sales- North America: $1.56 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%.
  • Net sales- AMEA: $659 million compared to the $546.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Kellanova here>>>

Shares of Kellanova have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Kellanova (K) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise