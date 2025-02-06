We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Ryanair Issues Impressive Traffic Numbers for January 2025
Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY - Free Report) , a European carrier, reported solid traffic numbers for January 2025, driven by upbeat air-travel demand.
The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 12.4 million in January 2025, reflecting a 2% year-over-year increase. The January load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) improved to 91% from 89% in the year-ago period.
As we know, production delays at Boeing (BA - Free Report) have been hurting the fleet-related plans of most airline companies, and it is no different for RYAAY. Growth of RYAAY was hampered by 38 delayed Boeing deliveries.
We would like to remind investors that Ryanair recently reported encouraging third-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Dec. 31, 2024) results wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Quarterly earnings per share of 29 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents and improved year over year.Revenues of $3.15 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 billion. The top line improved year over year on the back of solid close-in Christmas/New Year bookings.
Traffic (despite repeated Boeing delivery delays) grew 9% year over year, with marginally higher average fares (up 1% in the fiscal third quarter).
Ryanair expects its fiscal 2025 traffic to reach almost 200 million (+9%) passengers, subject to no further adverse news on Boeing delivery delays. This marks an improvement from the prior view of reaching 198-200 million passengers (+8%).
RYAAY’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance
RYAAY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Shares of Ryanair have gained 16% over the past year compared with 26.7% growth of the Zacks Airline industry.
Six-Month Price Comparison
