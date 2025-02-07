Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Hub Group (HUBG) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Hub Group (HUBG - Free Report) reported $973.51 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.2%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion, representing a surprise of -4.42%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hub Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenue- Intermodal and Transportation Solutions: $570.41 million compared to the $568.80 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.
  • Operating Revenue- Inter-segment eliminations: -$26.19 million versus -$31.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.7% change.
  • Operating Revenue- Logistics: $429.29 million compared to the $450.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hub Group here>>>

Shares of Hub Group have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise