NMI Holdings (NMIH) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, NMI Holdings (NMIH - Free Report) reported revenue of $166.5 million, up 10% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.07, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $169.29 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.11, the EPS surprise was -3.60%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NMI Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Insurance in force (IIF): $210.18 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $210.88 billion.
  • Risk in force(RIF): $56.11 billion versus $55.53 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Combined ratio: 33.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 33.3%.
  • Loss ratio: 12% versus 12.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Expense Ratio: 21.7% compared to the 21% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net investment income: $22.72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $22.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.5%.
  • Net Premiums Earned: $143.52 million compared to the $146.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.
  • Other Revenues: $0.23 million versus $0.23 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.7% change.
Shares of NMI Holdings have returned +9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

