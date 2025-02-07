Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Monolithic (MPWR) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Monolithic Power (MPWR - Free Report) reported $621.67 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 36.9%. EPS of $4.09 for the same period compares to $2.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $610.51 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.01, the EPS surprise was +2.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Monolithic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Storage and Computing: $136.51 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $135.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.4%.
  • Revenue- Communication: $63.81 million versus $69.05 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55.9% change.
  • Revenue- Automotive: $128.34 million compared to the $112.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +43% year over year.
  • Revenue- Enterprise Data: $194.87 million compared to the $190.28 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Industrial: $40.83 million compared to the $43.58 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Consumer: $57.31 million versus $60.42 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Monolithic here>>>

Shares of Monolithic have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise