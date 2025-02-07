We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
Rivian Automotive (RIVN - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $12.80, indicating a +0.23% change from the previous session's end. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars had lost 10.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Rivian Automotive will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 20, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.66, showcasing a 51.47% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.43 billion, up 8.53% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.26% decrease. Right now, Rivian Automotive possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
