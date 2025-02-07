We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) closed at $3.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.96% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.51%.
Shares of the movie theater operator have depreciated by 20.76% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AMC Entertainment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.16, indicating a 70.37% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.29 billion, up 16.5% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 9.73% downward. AMC Entertainment presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
