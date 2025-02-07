We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
BlackBerry (BB) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
In the latest trading session, BlackBerry (BB - Free Report) closed at $5.16, marking a +1.57% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had gained 25.43% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's of 0% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of BlackBerry will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, down 33.33% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $562 million. These totals would mark changes of -80% and -34.11%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for BlackBerry. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, BlackBerry is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, BlackBerry is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 508. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 31.19 of its industry.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, positioning it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.