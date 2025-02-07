We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Sunrun (RUN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Sunrun (RUN - Free Report) standing at $8.64, reflecting a -0.92% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.51%.
Shares of the solar energy products distributor witnessed a loss of 18.88% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 1.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sunrun in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 27, 2025. On that day, Sunrun is projected to report earnings of -$0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 79.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $538.42 million, up 4.23% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.97% lower. Sunrun is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.