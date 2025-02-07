Back to top

Fortinet (FTNT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Fortinet (FTNT - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.66 billion, up 17.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.74, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 billion, representing a surprise of +4.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fortinet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total billings (Non-GAAP): $2 billion compared to the $1.95 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts.
  • Total deferred revenue: $6.36 billion compared to the $6.38 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue- Europe Middle East and Africa: $692.30 million versus $633.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.3% change.
  • Geographic revenues- Total Americas: $665.90 million compared to the $649.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17% year over year.
  • Revenue- Asia Pacific and Japan: $301.90 million compared to the $311.79 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Product: $574 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $517.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.6%.
  • Revenue- Services: $1.09 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.2% change.
  • Gross profit- Product Non-GAAP: $397.50 million compared to the $336.71 million average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Gross profit- Service Non-GAAP: $962.50 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $940.19 million.
  • Gross profit- Product: $396 million versus $329.50 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Services: $949.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $936.59 million.
Shares of Fortinet have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

