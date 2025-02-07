We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, Consolidated Water (CWCO - Free Report) reached $26.88, with a -0.15% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.51%.
The developer and operator of desalination plants's stock has climbed by 4.63% in the past month, exceeding the Utilities sector's gain of 0.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Consolidated Water in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Consolidated Water. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Consolidated Water boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, Consolidated Water is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.23, so one might conclude that Consolidated Water is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.
Investors should also note that CWCO has a PEG ratio of 2.4 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Utility - Water Supply industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.53.
The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
