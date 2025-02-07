Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Pinterest (PINS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.15 billion, up 17.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.56, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 billion, representing a surprise of +1.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -11.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pinterest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Monthly Active Users - Global: 553 compared to the 549 average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • ARPU - Global: $2.12 versus $2.08 estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Monthly Active Users - International: 307 versus 308 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Monthly Active Users - U.S. and Canada: 101 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 100.
  • Monthly Active Users - Europe: 145 versus 142 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • ARPU - Rest of World: $0.19 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.18.
  • ARPU - Europe: $1.38 versus $1.34 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • ARPU - U.S. and Canada: $9 versus $8.97 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe: $196 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $190.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Rest of World: $58 million compared to the $53.89 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41.5% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- U.S. and Canada: $900 million versus $892.98 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.5% change.
Shares of Pinterest have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

