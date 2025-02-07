Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Microchip Tech (MCHP) Q3 Earnings

Microchip Technology (MCHP - Free Report) reported $1.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 41.9%. EPS of $0.20 for the same period compares to $1.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28, the EPS surprise was -28.57%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Microchip Tech performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Mixed-signal Microcontrollers: $533.20 million compared to the $530.80 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -46.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Other: $220.10 million versus $258.97 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -35.3% change.
  • Net Sales- Analog: $272.70 million compared to the $262.53 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -36.7% year over year.
Shares of Microchip Tech have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

