EastGroup Properties (EGP) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

EastGroup Properties (EGP - Free Report) reported $164.04 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10%. EPS of $2.15 for the same period compares to $1.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $166.53 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.16, the EPS surprise was -0.46%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how EastGroup Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Income from real estate operations: $163.77 million compared to the $165.61 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other revenue: $0.28 million versus $0.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +125.2% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $1.16 compared to the $1.16 average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of EastGroup Properties have returned +8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

