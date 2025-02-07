Back to top

Take-Two (TTWO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO - Free Report) reported $1.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares to $0.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57, the EPS surprise was +26.32%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Take-Two performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total net bookings: $1.37 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on 13 analysts.
  • Net bookings by platform - Mobile: $709.50 million versus $755.78 million estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Net bookings by distribution channel - Physical retail and other: $49.40 million compared to the $63.01 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Net bookings by distribution channel - Digital online: $1.32 billion compared to the $1.33 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Net Revenue- Advertising: $116.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $112.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.2%.
  • Net Revenue- Game: $1.24 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change.
Shares of Take-Two have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

