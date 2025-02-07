Back to top

Mohawk Industries (MHK) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Mohawk Industries (MHK - Free Report) reported $2.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1%. EPS of $1.95 for the same period compares to $1.96 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.57 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.88, the EPS surprise was +3.72%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Mohawk Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Global Ceramic: $1.01 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $974.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.
  • Net sales- Flooring ROW: $691.80 million versus $670.06 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.
  • Net sales- Flooring NA: $937.20 million compared to the $921.49 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Global Ceramic: $53.50 million compared to the $46.45 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Flooring NA: $53.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $60.35 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Flooring ROW: $68.90 million compared to the $61.49 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Corporate and intersegment eliminations: -$16.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$9.95 million.
Shares of Mohawk Industries have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

