Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $57.92, demonstrating a +0.8% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.51%.
Coming into today, shares of the retail and wholesale bank had gained 6.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.11%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Toronto-Dominion Bank in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.38, showcasing a 6.12% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.42 billion, up 3.47% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.52 per share and a revenue of $42.51 billion, representing changes of -3.83% and +1.28%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Toronto-Dominion Bank. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.87% downward. At present, Toronto-Dominion Bank boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Toronto-Dominion Bank's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.4. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.83.
It is also worth noting that TD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.84. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Banks - Foreign industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.96.
The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.