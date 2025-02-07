We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Main Street Capital (MAIN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $61.13, indicating a +0.03% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment firm had gained 5.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 5.23% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 2.11% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Main Street Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 27, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.05, reflecting a 1.87% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $141.4 million, reflecting a 9.35% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.37% higher. Right now, Main Street Capital possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Main Street Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.05. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.08.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 48, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.