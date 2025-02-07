Back to top

Image: Bigstock

VAREX IMAGING (VREX) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

VAREX IMAGING (VREX - Free Report) reported $199.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.2%. EPS of $0.07 for the same period compares to $0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $204.55 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04, the EPS surprise was +75.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how VAREX IMAGING performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Industrial: $55.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $56.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%.
  • Revenues- Medical: $144.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $147.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
  • Gross profit- Industrial: $19 million versus $18.51 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Medical: $49.50 million versus $44.34 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for VAREX IMAGING here>>>

Shares of VAREX IMAGING have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


VAREX IMAGING (VREX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise