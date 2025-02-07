Back to top

Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN - Free Report) reported $1.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.9%. EPS of $0.98 for the same period compares to $0.95 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion, representing a surprise of -3.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fortune Brands Innovations performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Outdoors: $303 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $307.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%.
  • Net Sales- Security: $157 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $173.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17%.
  • Net Sales- Water: $645 million compared to the $660.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.7% year over year.
  • Operating Income(loss) before charges/gains (Non-GAAP)- Water: $152.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $154.92 million.
  • Operating Income(loss) before charges/gains (Non-GAAP)- Outdoors: $55.20 million compared to the $56.66 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income(loss) Before Charges/Gains (Non-GAAP)- Security: $14.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $22.26 million.
  • Operating Income(loss) before charges/gains (Non-GAAP)- Total Corporate Expenses: -$40.70 million versus -$37.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

