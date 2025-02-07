Back to top

Minerals Technologies (MTX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Minerals Technologies (MTX - Free Report) reported $518.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.2%. EPS of $1.50 for the same period compares to $1.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $522.43 million, representing a surprise of -0.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.39.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Minerals Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Engineered Solutions: $239.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $232.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.
  • Revenue- Consumer & Specialties: $278.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $287.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.
  • Operating Income- Engineered Solutions Segment: $52 million compared to the $34.95 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income- Consumer & Specialties: $37.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $41.85 million.
Shares of Minerals Technologies have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

