Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Affirm Holdings (AFRM - Free Report) reported revenue of $866.38 million, up 46.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.23, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $804.18 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.20, the EPS surprise was +215.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Affirm Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV): $10,100 billion compared to the $9,570.32 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Active Consumers: 21 compared to the 20 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Merchant network: $244.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $232.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30%.
  • Revenue- Card network: $58.14 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $52.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +48.1%.
  • Revenue- Interest income: $409.37 million compared to the $414.35 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +42% year over year.
  • Revenue- Servicing income: $28.69 million compared to the $29.01 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Gain on sales of loans: $125.29 million versus $74.25 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +137.7% change.
Shares of Affirm Holdings have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

