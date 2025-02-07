Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Post Holdings (POST) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Post Holdings (POST - Free Report) reported $1.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $1.73 for the same period compares to $1.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98 billion, representing a surprise of -0.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Post Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Weetabix: $127.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $129.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.
  • Net Sales- Post Consumer Brands: $963.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $993.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%.
  • Net Sales- Foodservice: $616.60 million compared to the $581.07 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Refrigerated Retail: $266.60 million compared to the $273.42 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Post Consumer Brands: $204.80 million versus $193.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Weetabix: $28 million versus $29.75 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Foodservice: $116.80 million compared to the $108.30 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate/ Other: -$21.30 million versus -$21.43 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Refrigerated Retail: $41.60 million compared to the $46.80 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Post Holdings here>>>

Shares of Post Holdings have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise