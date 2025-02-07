Back to top

Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Reinsurance Group (RGA - Free Report) reported $5.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. EPS of $4.99 for the same period compares to $4.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.46 billion, representing a surprise of +0.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.24.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Reinsurance Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net investment income: $1.19 billion versus $1.12 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Net premiums: $4.16 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $147 million versus $99.23 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Reinsurance Group have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

