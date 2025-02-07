Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Boyd (BYD) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Boyd Gaming (BYD - Free Report) reported $1.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.1%. EPS of $1.96 for the same period compares to $1.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 billion, representing a surprise of +3.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.78.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Boyd performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Online: $188.82 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $170.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +52.2%.
  • Revenues by Segment- Downtown Las Vegas: $65.56 million versus $63.09 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.
  • Revenues by Segment- Midwest and South: $518.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $507.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%.
  • Revenues by Segment- Managed & Other: $36.07 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $33.16 million.
  • Revenues by Segment- Las Vegas Locals: $231.97 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $224.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR- Online: $44.07 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $39.37 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR- Managed & Other: $25.70 million versus $22.15 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR- Corporate expense: -$22.17 million compared to the -$25.68 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR- Downtown Las Vegas: $26.98 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $24.80 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR- Midwest and South: $192.39 million versus $188.25 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR- Las Vegas Locals: $112.32 million versus $107.68 million estimated by six analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Boyd here>>>

Shares of Boyd have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise